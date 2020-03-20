LISTEN | Damian Barrett Has The Latest On The 2020 Fixture

Speaking on the Friday Huddle before the Western Bulldogs v Collingwood match, Damian Barrett outlined a series of possibilities for the 2020 fixture, including matches being brought forward as soon as next week.

With the AFL announcing that this year is more a 153-game season than a 17-round season, Damo explained that we are going to see a very different season, with games being played as much as possible, due to the league being shut down if a player tests positive for COVID-19.

“You might find a situation where one particular team has played four more games than another at a given point in time.”

Listen here to Damian Barrett outlining what we could see throughout this season:

Make sure you download the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best footy stuff!