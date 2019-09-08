LISTEN | Damian Barrett Provides An Update On Joe Daniher’s Playing Future

On yesterday's Saturday Rub, Damian Barrett spoke about Joe Daniher and the potential of the injured big man moving to Sydney in the upcoming trade period.

“It’s pretty easy to shut down talk about your own future.

"You look down the barrel and you can say to the cameras ‘I’m contracted, I’m not going anywhere, can you please stop asking me where I’m going to be next year,’ and he had a great chance to do it, but he refrained from doing it.”

LISTEN HERE

Make sure you download the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best footy stuff!