LISTEN | Damian Barrett Says Richmond Can’t Win The Flag

Triple M Footy news breaker Damian Barrett says that Richmond can’t win the flag in 2019.

“I’m going back to what I felt after round one when Alex Rance went down, and I thought that was it there and then for the premiership perspective,” Damo said on the Recovery Session on The Rush Hour.

“They then got on that nice sequence where they put themselves back into it.

“But the past two have been dreadful.”

Richmond lost to Geelong by 67 points last week and North Melbourne by 37 the week before.

The Tigers been dealing with significant injury issues; five time All-Australian Rance suffered a season-ending ACL injury in round one, while Jack Riewoldt and Trent Cotchin have played just five and three games each.

They sit at 7-5 after round 12, but have come up significantly short in several games including big losses to the table topping Cats and Collingwood.

They have a big game against Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on Thursday evening.

Damo also discussed Tex Walker’s comments aimed at him, North’s pursuit of John Longmire, fans getting kicked out of games and more.

