LISTEN | Damian Barrett Says That The AFL Will Consider Bringing In The 'Bunker' System For The Finals

On the back of another score review blunder, Triple M Footy's Damian Barrett has reported that the AFL will consider bringing in the 'bunker' system for the finals.

The bunker system - which is used in the NRL - involves a number of AFL officials making the decision from a room with multiple screens showing different camera angles.

The AFL reportedly trialled the system several years ago but decided against it due to financial reasons.

Damo also confirmed that the system is being brought in for the start next season.

LISTEN:

"They will introduce the bunker system for next season," Damo said on The Rush Hour.

"There's some possibility about them fast-tracking it for the finals."

Make sure you download the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best footy stuff!