LISTEN | Damian Barrett Thinks Ben Stratton Will Miss A Week For Pinching Orazio Fantasia

Damian Barrett thinks that the MRO should hand Hawthorn skipper Ben Stratton a one-match suspension for pinching Orazio Fantasia.

According to Damo, Stratton used the same tactics on Charlie Cameron a couple of weeks ago.

"This will now I believe go to the Match Review Panel," Damo said on The Saturday Rub.

"And I think he'll miss a week of footy after last night."

"It follows from his previous game against the Brisbane Lions."

"I've had it confirmed that he (Charlie Cameron) was left equally as battered and bruised."

BT, JB, Bill & Duck also gave their thoughts on the issue, saying that it was a bad look for Stratton.

