LISTEN | Damien Barrett Says Carlton Are Still Targeting A Big Name Midfielder

Speaking on the Saturday Rub, Damien Barrett provided an update on Carlton’s off-season plans, throwing up a few names that they are keen on, including Jack Martin and Tom Papley.

As well as targeting Martin and Papley, Barrett said that Carlton got extremely close to luring Stephen Coniglio to the club and that they will still be looking to bring in a “midfielder of repute” to play alongside Patrick Cripps and Sam Walsh.

