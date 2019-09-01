LISTEN | Damian Barrett Says That Brisbane Will Be Going Hard In The Trade Period Again

Damian Barrett has stated that Brisbane are already well on their way to adding a couple of new names to their list this off-season.

Recent recruits such as Hodge, Neale and Lyons have helped push Brisbane into a top-two spot this season and the club will be looking to make the most of their two guaranteed home finals this September.

But Damian Barrett believes that Brisbane is already locked onto a couple of targets including Gold Coast’s Callum Ah Chee.

“Callum Ah Chee from the Gold Coast Suns, I believe, is one player of interest but there’s going to be someone of a bigger profile nature than that.”

