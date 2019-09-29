LISTEN | Damien Hardwick Explains The Decision To Debut Marlion Pickett

Richmond coach Damien Hardwick joined the Hot Breakfast this morning to relive the Tigers premiership glory from the weekend.

One of the major talking points leading up to the season decider was the shock selection of mature-age rookie Marlion Pickett to debut on the last Saturday in September.

Hardwick explained how the match committee came to the decision.

Dimma confessed that Pickett wasn't in their calculations until he dominated the VFL Grand Final & won the Norm Goss Medal.

