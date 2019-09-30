LISTEN | Damien Hardwick Gives His Thoughts On The Premiership Medal Debate

Richmond captain Trent Cotchin ignited the debate on whether all players on the clubs list should receive a premiership medal at Tigerland on Sunday.

When his coach was asked his opinion on The Hot Breakfast, Damien Hardwick revealed he's always "loved the thought".

"I think we consistently talk about team and that takes it an entire squad to get to where you are," Hardwick says.

