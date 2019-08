After the slip up from St Kilda ruckman Rowan Marshall last Sunday, Damian Barrett has named the top five accidental on air swearing moments.

Damo referenced a number of hilarious stuff ups - including a couple from the likes of Brian Taylor, Sam Newman & the great Lou Richards.

LISTEN:

"A live microphone can be a very dangerous apparatus," Damo said on The Friday Huddle.

"As we all know in this box."

"And as other people in the media have got to know."