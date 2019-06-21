LISTEN | Daniel Kerr Says Sam Kerr Never Wanted To Play Soccer As A Kid

Daniel Kerr has given some compelling insight into sister Sam's junior sporting life, saying that he and his father had to convince her to follow her soccer dreams because she was such a "massive footy fan".

Kerr said that his sister - who is kicked four goals for the Matilda's in their win over Jamaica - had no interest in playing soccer.

"Mate she had no interest in playing soccer," Kerr said on The Friday Huddle.

"She wanted to play AFL, but back then there was no pathway."

"The last AFL game she played... she snagged four from the pocket."

"Me and the old man had to sit her down and convince her to play soccer."

Kerr also spoke about his West Coast days with Juddy and what he is up to these days.

