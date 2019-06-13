LISTEN | Don Pyke Thinks The New Rule Changes Have Had Minimal Impact On The Game

Adelaide coach Done Pyke has said that apart from the 6-6-6 rule — conceding it has allowed teams to pile on multiple goals in a short time — the other rule changes have made minimal impact on the game.

Speaking to Brian Taylor, Mark Ricciuto & Dale Lewis in the rooms pre-game, Pyke said the game has evolved organically.

“It’s sort of interesting the new rules,” Pyke said. 

“Do you feel like they’ve changed the game?”

“(The 6-6-6 rule's) probably been the one for game style.”

“The other changes haven’t really impacted the game.”

Pyke also spoke about player-coach relationships and the Crows season to date on Triple M Footy

