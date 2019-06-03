LISTEN | Eddie Explains The Score Review Failure

Eddie McGuire told the Hot Breakfast the reasoning behind why the score review system failed to overturn the touched Michael Walters goal in the third quarter at the MCG on Saturday.

The Collingwood President explained that the footage shown by the Fox Footy wasn't available to the video umpire because it was in 4K resolution.

The AFL released a statement yesterday admitting that the decision should have been overturned.

"The game was also in '4K' and they haven't got the same feed," McGuire said.

"I understand they don't have that feed going into the box that they are looking at, at the MCG."

Eddie also ruled out Collingwood appealing the decision with the league.