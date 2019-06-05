LISTEN | Eddie McGuire Responds To The Proposal To Overhaul The VFL/AFL Premiership Tally

Triple M's Eddie McGuire has responded to a proposal to overhaul the VFL/AFL premiership tally and date it back to 1870.

The suggestion - put forward by Geelong president Colin Carter - would include premierships from the VFA from 1870 to 1896 under the VFL/AFL premiership tally.

It would see Carlton gain six premierships and move to 22, while Geelong would gain the most premierships and move to 16.

Eddie told Triple M's Hot Breakfast on Wednesday morning he liked the idea to recognise the history before 1897, but not the concept of "airbrushing" the history of the VFA.

"Colin Carter has put together a really nice document, and it's good to go back because he says that we've got an opportunity to celebrate football for being 150 years (old)," he said.

"One of the things I've always been a little bit anxious about is the airbrushing of the VFA out of football. The VFL started its own competition in 1897.

"I don't think it will (get up) now."

