LISTEN | Eddie McGuire’s Tribute To Trevor Barker

St Kilda legend Trevor Barker was inducted into the AFL Hall Of Fame last night, and Eddie McGuire gave a touching tribute to him on the Hot Breakfast this morning.

“The legacy of Trevor Barker is not just as a footballer, it is of a ripping bloke in football,” Ed said.

“We’ve got the Trevor Barker Oval and the Trevor Barker Medal down at St Kilda, so there’s a wonderful legacy.

“What people may not realise though is there is Trevor Barker House, which is down in Torquay, which was put together by his mates after the passing of Barks for kids and families with cancer and has now been handed on to the Challenge organisation.”

