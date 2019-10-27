LISTEN | Eddie's Donald Trump Mail

This morning on the Hot Breakfast Eddie McGuire brought some extraordinary mail to the table regarding US president Donald Trump.

On his recent trip to the States, Eddie was connected with a number of influential people who brought a theory to his attention.

The mail is that Donald Trump will look to instil his daughter Ivanka as the first female president once his tenure is finished.

Eddie explained that the potential to create a political legacy is something that definitely appeals to him.

It would also see him debunk the perception that he is 'sexist' by advocating for a female president.

Watch this space...