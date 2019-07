Brian Taylor has a few favourite blokes that he calls, and Sydney’s Jake Lloyd is absolutely one of them.

He was in great form today, going with the big “Lllloooyyyyyd” every time the Sydney defender got near it.

We’ve put together every time BT called him, and there’s some classics amongst it.

LISTEN HERE:

Vintage Bristle!

