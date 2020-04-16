- Sydney NewsLISTEN | Finance Guru Mark Bouris Shares His Advice For Small Business Owners During COVID-19
LISTEN | Finance Guru Mark Bouris Shares His Advice For Small Business Owners During COVID-19
"The Mentor" with Mark Bouris
With the onset of the Coronavirus the economy and in particular small businesses have taking an absolute pounding!
Today on Triple M, financial guru, Mark Bouris, joined MG & Brendo and shared his advice on how to deal with the current economic impact for small business owners.
LISTEN BELOW: