LISTEN | Former Western Bulldog's Property Steward Tells A Hilarious Story Of When He Forgot The Team's Socks

In the wake of Adelaide's property steward forgetting Brodie Smith's jumper last night, former Western Bulldog's property steward Dan Fisher has told the hilarious story of when he left the bag of socks in Melbourne for an Adelaide game.

Fisher joined Triple M's Dead Set Legends to recount his blunder and explain how he came to a solution.

LISTEN TO THE YARN BELOW:

"Yeah it was Rocket, so yeah he certainly came pretty quickly to mind," Fisher laughed.

"And so did Matthew Boyd actually."

"Because he's pretty intense on game day."