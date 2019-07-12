LISTEN: Fraser Challenges Councillors To Walk Main Street For Community Feeling About Cultural & Civic Space

Former member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser has taken aim at council following last night's council meeting.

The Coffs Coast local has put a challenge out to the councillors who supported the project to go face to face with locals.

"I challenge the councillors to walk the main street, and talk to the people, and just see", he said on Triple M on Friday morning.

He described the numbers as 'rubbery', and said he was considering the option of calling a public meeting.

"I'm a free agent now, I am thinking about calling a public meeting, and laying everything on the table", Mr Fraser said.

Minutes after speaking on Triple M, Mayor Denise Knight responded, telling Moffee she could dispute comments made by both Keith Rhoades and Andrew Fraser.

"I can dispute everything Keith Rhoades and our ex ex politician has said", Cr Knight said.

In response to Mr Fraser's suggestion of city hill, the mayor said that "Andrew and Keith have been wedded to City Hill since the dinosaurs".

The mayor also mentioned Cr Paul Amos and Cr John Arkan, saying that at one stage Cr Amos wanted to turn the office building into a storage shed.

"Paul Amos wanted to make them a storage shed or a carpark", Cr Knight said.

Here the full chat with Mayor Denise Knight:

Listen to Chat with Keith Rhoades after the meeting: