LISTEN | Greg Blewett Has Intel On Adelaide Hosting A Pink-Ball Test Against India
This would be huge!
Getty
Greg Blewett this morning revealed that it is looking increasingly likely that Adelaide will host a day-night test against India next summer.
It was initially rumoured that Adelaide would be hosting the one-off test match against Afghanistan, but Blewett is confident that is no longer the case.
LISTEN HERE
Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!