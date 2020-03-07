LISTEN | Greg Blewett Has Intel On Adelaide Hosting A Pink-Ball Test Against India

This would be huge!

Greg Blewett this morning revealed that it is looking increasingly likely that Adelaide will host a day-night test against India next summer.

It was initially rumoured that Adelaide would be hosting the one-off test match against Afghanistan, but Blewett is confident that is no longer the case.

7 March 2020

