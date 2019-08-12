Hayden Ballantyne Refutes Farewell Game, Keen To Play On Next Year And Maybe More

With lots of talk around Perth pointing to a potential farewell game for Hayden Ballantyne, it seems the Fremantle forward may have missed the memo?

As he explained to Perth's Triple M Rocks Footy team on the weekend, he sees himself still playing next year and maybe even the year after that?

LISTEN:

His chat in full reveals more about where he realistically sees himself, whether it be at AFL or WAFL level, and whether he sees himself actually getting a farewell game from Freo?

LISTEN:


