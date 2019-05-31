LISTEN | Heath Shaw's Guide To Drinking At Charity Events

GWS veteran Heath Shaw joined the Hot Breakfast this morning and spoke about how to avoid getting caught drinking at social functions.

In the wake of his former teammate Dale Thomas getting caught drinking at a charity event las week, Eddie poked a bit of fun at Shaw for telling a few fibs about drinking to club officials during his time at Collingwood.

He spoke of about the biggest mistake Daisy made and the key to get away with drinking at social events.

"Yeah Daisy hasn't learnt anything over his time following me," Shaw said.

"I thought Daisy probably smarter than that.

"If you think you're doing something wrong and you want to have a drink it's the tall glass double vodka soda's not the red wine mate!

"Red wine is pretty hard to hide."