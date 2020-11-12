LISTEN | Here's How We Called The Biff Between Payne Haas & Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

On Wednesday night Payne Haas & Tino Fa'asuamaleaui sparked something we haven't seen in the Origin arena for a very long time. 

BIFF!!! 

The melee, which has since seen the pair copped a fine, easily got the biggest cheer of the night.

Here's how we called the "action."

Queensland coach Wayne Bennett had a bizarre response to a question about the "biff incident" during his post-match presser; listen below to find out on The Scorecard Podcast - Your daily fix of sport's news in under 7-minutes. 

