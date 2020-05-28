LISTEN: How Stevie Nicks Rediscovered Herself After Battling The Bloody Drugs

As we celebrate the G.O.A.T here on mix94.5, today is all about the mighty Fleetwood Mac, so it got us thinking.

Stevie Nicks - THE Stevie Nicks - spoke to Clairsy, Matt and Kymba way back in 2017 and because today is all about the mighty Fleetwood Mac, we thought we'd revisit our fantastic chat with a living legend.

Obviously recorded in a different time, it still reveals a lot about the lady so many people know and love. She's fantastically open and frank about her battle with drug addiction and how she managed to rediscover herself.

LISTEN:

Doesn't she just sound like an awesome person?

Hopefully, the world managed to find its "normal" self the way Stevie did, and we get back to enjoying live music and the likes of the mighty Mac!

