LISTEN | Howie Names The Five Reasons We Love Billy Brownless

The top five is often a chance to stitch someone up on The Friday Huddle, but when Howie took the reigns he decided to go with a more positive tone and named the top five reasons we love our own Billy Brownless.

Bill — who happened to be on the panel — was more than okay with sitting back and listening to some of his funnier moments.

The list included his short-lived political career and one of his all-time Rush Hour stuff ups.

LISTEN BELOW:

"I got door-stopped by political reporters," Bill told the boys.

"And for anyone out there, don't stop when they ask you questions."

"Just walk straight through."

"I wasn't prepared."

"If you asked me those questions now I still couldn't answer them."

Make sure you download the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best footy stuff!