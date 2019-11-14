Tonight's the night for INXS fans all over the world. Tonight, one night only, their epic, iconic concert film Live Baby Live will be playing in cinemas all over the place.

Guitarist and all-round legend Tim Farriss, joined The Hot Breakfast in Melbourne to chat about his memories of the gig, watching it by himself in a cinema and a crazy, crazy night he spent with brother Jon, Michael Hutchence and Freddie Mercury in a Swiss hotel room.

The night was a momentous one for the band. A sold out Wembley Stadium 5 years to the day since they last played there, at that time supporting Queen. At that particular gig, they copped abuse from the Poms, hungry to see Freddie and Queen tear up the stage.

Five years later, 6 Aussie blokes did the same thing and more... and filmed it for good measure.

Tonight is the culmination of that epic night for Aussie music. And yet another celebration of just how bloody good INXS were as a live unit, led by their long departed legendary frontman, the late, great Michael Hutchence.

