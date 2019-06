Joining the Saturday Rub Boys today, Isaac Heeney was full of praise for young forward Nick Blakey.

Heeney said that Blakey gets involved in all of the banter at the club and given time could have the on-field talent of someone like Buddy Franklin.

LISTEN HERE

Heeney also chatted about joking with John Longmire, Tom Papley’s form and the Swans’ season so far.

Listen to the full chat here:

