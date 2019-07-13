LISTEN | James Brayshaw Cops It For His Insta Game On His Holidays

The most ruthless show on radio is the Saturday Rub, and James Brayshaw copped the full brunt on return from his holiday today.

The boys got stuck right into JB for his behaviour on Instagram on the trip.

LISTEN HERE:

JB spent some time in Broome on holidays and plastered photos all over his Instagram.

It’s fair to say Brian Taylor wasn’t a fan of his work.

“Do you realise JB that you actually represent us when you go away?” Brian asked.

“You need to imagine when you do dicky things that you are representing us as a team and it reflects on all of us… you are a self-seeking sycophant photo-bombing hunter type operator that is just beyond belief!”

Billy Brownless and Damian Barrett both got stuck in too, making this must five minutes of must-listen radio!

Make sure you download the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best stuff from the Rub!