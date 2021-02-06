LISTEN | James Hooper & Anthony Maroon Rip Into The Dragons & Israel Folau

Triple M’s James Hooper & Anthony Maroon have ripped into the St George Illawarra Dragons and Israel Folau after the drama that has surrounded rugby league this past week.

Hooper penned an article for Fox Sports earlier this week suggesting Folau should be allowed to play in the NRL as Rugby League is one of the most inclusive sports on the planet.

Yet on Triple M NRL’s Summer Session, Hooper ripped into the idea of Folau coming back following his history of walking out on the game.

Hoops and Maroon delved into the drama filled week which included the departure of club captain Cameron McInnes; hear the full chat below.