LISTEN | Jay Clark Believes Joe Daniher Will Remain A Bomber

On today’s Dead Set Legends live from Caulfield Race Course, Jay Clark said that it’s looking more likely that Joe Daniher will not get to Sydney this trade period.

Daniher declared his wish to move to the Swans last weekend but Essendon have so far stood firm on keeping the key forward to his contract.

Jay says that the Bombers aren’t happy with the potential offer of two top-ten picks as they want to be able to replace Daniher immedietely.

“As of yesterday, they’re not even going to accept [picks] 5 and 9.”

