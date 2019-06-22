LISTEN | Jay Clark Believes Jon Patton Will Be At The Hawks Next Year

Speaking on the Dead Set Legends this morning, Jay Clark said he would be ‘genuinely surprised’ if Jon Patton isn’t at Hawthorn in 2020.

The former number one pick comes out of contract next year and could be available in trade talks come the end of this season.

Jay Clark believes that Hawthorn are the front runners to recruit Patton and sees him lining up in the brown and gold for round 1, 2020.

