LISTEN | Jay Clark Believes There’s A Storm Brewing At Port Adelaide Between Ken Hinkley and David Koch

Triple M news breaker Jay Clark joined Dead Set Legends Adelaide this morning to discuss Port Adelaide’s 2020 fortunes.

Jay is of the belief that the rift between Ken Hinkley and David Koch - which has been on display in the past - could cause trouble for Port this season.

LISTEN HERE

“We know the position of the President over there, David Koch, has said, it's finals or bust, clearly for Ken Hinkley this year. This is despite picking up six kids, six early picks in the last two years.”

Make sure you download the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best footy stuff!