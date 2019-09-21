LISTEN | Jay Clark Provide Trade Updates On Betts, Kelly & Daniher

Jay Clark has provided an update on a number of stars including Eddie Betts, Joe Daniher & Tim Kelly.

On Deadset Legends this morning, Clark reported that Eddie Betts has rejected a three-year deal from Gold Coast and is likely to play at Carlton for minimum wage next season.

LISTEN HERE:

Jay also flagged a left-field trade that would see Tim Kelly head west for Eagles midfielder Andrew Gaff. Although Gaff is under contract, he has a clause to get out of his contract next season and could potentially walk out as a free-agent at the end of next year.

He continued by saying that Joe Daniher is could be looking to get out of the Melbourne 'footy bubble' & could be on the move to the Swans.