LISTEN | Jay Clark Provide Trade Updates On Betts, Kelly & Daniher

Some big names could be on the move.

5 hours ago

Article heading image for LISTEN | Jay Clark Provide Trade Updates On Betts, Kelly & Daniher

Jay Clark has provided an update on a number of stars including Eddie Betts, Joe Daniher & Tim Kelly. 

On Deadset Legends this morning, Clark reported that Eddie Betts has rejected a three-year deal from Gold Coast and is likely to play at Carlton for minimum wage next season. 

LISTEN HERE: 

Jay also flagged a left-field trade that would see Tim Kelly head west for Eagles midfielder Andrew Gaff. Although Gaff is under contract, he has a clause to get out of his contract next season and could potentially walk out as a free-agent at the end of next year. 

He continued by saying that Joe Daniher is could be looking to get out of the Melbourne 'footy bubble' & could be on the move to the Swans. 

Listen Live!
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs