LISTEN | Jay Clark Provides An Update On A Potential Tasmanian Team

We could see it happen as soon as 2026

3 hours ago

Article heading image for LISTEN | Jay Clark Provides An Update On A Potential Tasmanian Team

Speaking on the Sunday Rub today, Jay Clark updated the boys on where Tasmania footy is at.

Clark spoke about Hawthorn and North Melbourne’s current deals coming to a close and how the AFL is most likely to bring a team into the league from Tasmania.

Tasmanian native, Rodney Eade, also chimed in, highlighting that the state would prefer their own team as opposed to a merger or relocation.

LISTEN HERE

