Despite still being a live chance for the Premiership, Jay Clark says that Collingwood are well advanced in their plans for the upcoming trade period.

Jay believes that Collingwood will be looking to add to their ruck stocks with Sydney big man Darcy Cameron whilst a star small forward could be on the way out to relieve salary cap pressure.

