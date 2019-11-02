LISTEN | Jay Clark Provides An Update On Harley Bennell

This morning's Dead Set Legends saw Jay Clark provide the latest on Harley Bennell's bid to get back on an AFL list.

Jay outlined that Bennell could be past his previous calf issues and that Harley himself has spoken about his rise in maturity in recent times.

LISTEN HERE

It is looking like either Geelong or Melbourne will be become Bennell's third AFL club. Here's to hoping he can turn it on when given the chance.

