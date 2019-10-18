LISTEN | Jay Clark Provides An Update On Jack Martin To Carlton

Jay Clark today provided an update on Jack Martin's move to Carlton, stating that it is increasingly likely that the former number one pick will get to the Blues for free in the upcoming Pre-Season Draft.

Jay outlined that the Gold Coast Suns wanted a first round draft pick from the Blues, who were unwilling to offer any more than a future second and future third-round pick.

The Suns had initially said that they were happy to just re-draft the Suns with pick 1 in the Pre-Season Draft, but Jay believes that he will now slip through to the Blues at pick 3.

'They are going to get him for nothing, absolutely nothing in the pre-season draft with pick 3. That makes this trade period a huge win.’

