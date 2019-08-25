LISTEN | Jay Clark's Predicted Finals Fixture

Jay Clark told the Sunday Rub his fixture predictions for the opening round of the finals.
His predictions are based on the Western Bulldogs & Richmond both winning this afternoon.
LISTEN TO HIM EXPLAIN HERE:
Jay Clark's predicted fixture:*
Thursday night: West Coast v Essendon - Optus Stadium
Friday night: Geelong v Collingwood - MCG
Saturday afternoon: GWS v Western Bulldogs - GIANTS Stadium
Saturday night: Brisbane v Richmond - Gabba
* Assuming the Bulldogs & Tigers both win this afternoon.
