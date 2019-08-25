LISTEN | Jay Clark's Predicted Finals Fixture

The time & location of each game.

Jay Clark told the Sunday Rub his fixture predictions for the opening round of the finals. 

His predictions are based on the Western Bulldogs & Richmond both winning this afternoon. 

LISTEN TO HIM EXPLAIN HERE: 

Jay Clark's predicted fixture:*

Thursday night: West Coast v Essendon - Optus Stadium
Friday night: Geelong v Collingwood - MCG
Saturday afternoon: GWS v Western Bulldogs - GIANTS Stadium
Saturday night: Brisbane v Richmond - Gabba

* Assuming the Bulldogs & Tigers both win this afternoon. 

