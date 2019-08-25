LISTEN | Jay Clark's Predicted Finals Fixture

Jay Clark told the Sunday Rub his fixture predictions for the opening round of the finals.

His predictions are based on the Western Bulldogs & Richmond both winning this afternoon.

LISTEN TO HIM EXPLAIN HERE:

Jay Clark's predicted fixture:*

Thursday night: West Coast v Essendon - Optus Stadium

Friday night: Geelong v Collingwood - MCG

Saturday afternoon: GWS v Western Bulldogs - GIANTS Stadium

Saturday night: Brisbane v Richmond - Gabba

* Assuming the Bulldogs & Tigers both win this afternoon.

