LISTEN | Jay Clark Says Eddie Betts Knocked Back A Three-Year Deal From The Suns

His heart appears set on the Blues

11 hours ago

Article heading image for LISTEN | Jay Clark Says Eddie Betts Knocked Back A Three-Year Deal From The Suns

On yesterday’s Dead Set Legends, Jay Clark revealed that similarly to Shaun Burgoyne, Eddie Betts has knocked back a three-year contract offer from the Gold Coast Suns.

Jay believes that Eddie and his family are keen for him to move to Carlton, but he will need to accept a lesser offer than what he is currently earning at Adelaide, with the Crows refusing to pay any of his contract if he leaves.

LISTEN HERE:

 Make sure you download the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best footy stuff!

 

Listen Live!
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs