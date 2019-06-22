LISTEN | Jay Clark Says Jaidyn Stephenson Got Off Lightly

Speaking on the Dead Set Legends this morning, Jay Clark has explained why he believes that Jaidyn Stephenson got off easily.

Stephenson placed multiple bets on Collingwood games totalling $36 for which he will miss the next 10 games.

Jay believes Stephenson is a lucky man to be playing finals, instead of being suspended for upwards of 12 months.



“How lucky that he can come back and redeem himself in the finals this season."

Jay says that the punishment may have suited if the best had’ve been placed on other matches, but with games that he could directly influence, Stephenson should have copped more.

