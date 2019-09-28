LISTEN | Jay Clark Says Phil Davis Will Go Through A Last Minute Fitness Test Today

On today’s huge Grand Final edition of the Dead Set Legends, Jay Clark spoke about Giants’ co-captain undergoing a late fitness test before today’s big clash.

Davis injured his calf in last week’s Preliminary Final win over Collingwood, playing the game out as a decoy forward.

Jay said that Davis hasn’t trained this week and will be testing himself at full sprint just 10 or minutes before the game today.

