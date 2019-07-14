LISTEN | Jay Clark Says Scott Pendlebury Has Undergone Surgery

Speaking on the Sunday Rub today, Jay Clark said that Scott Pendlebury could be out for an extended period after having surgery on a broken middle finger.

The Collingwood captain played through the pain in the Magpies big win over the Eagles on Friday night after sustaining the injury in the second quarter.

Pendlebury went under the knife yesterday, having surgery on his middle finger on his left hand, the same finger that he had trouble with in the 2017 International Series.

Clark said that it's highly unlikely that Pendlebury will play next week against the Giants, and will have discussions this week with surgeons to determine just how long he will be out for.

