LISTEN | Jay Clark Says That Brisbane Want Grant Birchall To Replace Luke Hodge

Speaking on Dead Set Legends this morning, Jay Clark said that Chris Fagan is chasing Grant Birchall to be Luke Hodge's replacement as the 'General' in Brisbane's defence.

Luke Hodge retired after Brisbane's straight set exit this season and will leave a gaping hole in the Lions' backline that Fagan and his team are looking to fill with one of Hodge's former teammates.

Jay said that Hawthorn are very keen to hold on to Birchall but will have to fight to keep him away from Brisbane.

