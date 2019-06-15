LISTEN | Jay Clark Thinks Jarryd Roughead Will Play For Hawthorn Next Week

Triple M Footy's Jay-Z Clark has predicted that Jarryd Roughead will return to the Hawthorn line up next week.

Jay-Z said on Dead Set Legends that Roughead - who hasn't played senior football since the round seven loss to Melbourne - will give the Hawks the marking target they sorely missed in last night's defeat to Essendon.

LISTEN:

"I really think that it's time for a Jarryd Roughead recall," Jay-Z said.

"If he has a decent game in the VFL today I think Jarryd Roughead plays next week against Sydney at the SCG."

"Alistair Clarkson would be thinking about getting the next four premiership points (and) maybe making finals."

"I don't think the Hawks are throwing things away just yet."

With 10 matches to go the Hawks are sitting 11th on the ladder - one game outside the eight.

