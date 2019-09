Jay Clark believes that Geelong may make a late change for tomorrow’s Qualifying Final against Collingwood, with ruckman Rhys Stanley potentially getting dropped.

Jay thinks that Geelong are a good chance to drop the ruckman for another midfield body, with Mark Blicavs likely taking the number one ruck spot against Brodie Grundy.

LISTEN HERE

Make sure you download the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best footy stuff!