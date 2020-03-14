LISTEN | Jay Clark With The Latest Around The AFL And COVID-19

Triple M news breaker Jay Clark joined Dead Set Legends Adelaide this morning to discuss the AFL’s upcoming decisions around the coronavirus.

Jay said that the league and clubs are discussing a lot of different options at the moment, including front-ending the season and playing a 17-game season.

Listen here to Jay’s update of all things footy and COVID-19.

“There is a real appetite to get this season started and to get through a bit of a chunk of it if they can do it safely.”

