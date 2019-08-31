LISTEN | JB Cops It From The Boys For His Latest Instagram Post

The self proclaimed "global and trending" James Brayshaw has copped it for his latest Instagram post.

JB took to Instagram on Thursday to promote Mercedes-Benz Berwick and his flash new ride.

JB's didn't 'flog behaviour' certainly didn't go unnoticed amongst the Saturday Rub crew.

LISTEN:

"I tell you what's caught my attention," Billy Brownless said.

"Old real flog stuff over here. Old natural arrogance."

"On Instagram again. You've had the stupid owl and your waist coat."

"It is real flog stuff!"