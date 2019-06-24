LISTEN | JB Says Adelaide Powerbrokers Are Stoked With The Carlton Pick Swap

James Brayshaw told the Rush Hour this afternoon that some of the big-wigs at Adelaide are openly very pleased with their pick swap with Carlton.
The Blues swapped their first round pick with the Crows, meaning Adelaide are likely to land pick 1 or 2 when the draft rolls around.
"(I) ran into a couple of people are pretty high ranking at Adelaide Football Club, who are pretty happy with what Carlton are gonna hand them"
"A grin like a split watermelon!
"I said 'you blokes are going alright' and they go 'we're going to be going better in November!'.
LISTEN HERE:
"They came to us with this deal and we still can't believe they came to us.
"We couldn't sign the paperwork quick enough!"