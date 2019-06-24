LISTEN | JB Says Adelaide Powerbrokers Are Stoked With The Carlton Pick Swap

James Brayshaw told the Rush Hour this afternoon that some of the big-wigs at Adelaide are openly very pleased with their pick swap with Carlton.

The Blues swapped their first round pick with the Crows, meaning Adelaide are likely to land pick 1 or 2 when the draft rolls around.

"(I) ran into a couple of people are pretty high ranking at Adelaide Football Club, who are pretty happy with what Carlton are gonna hand them"

"A grin like a split watermelon!

"I said 'you blokes are going alright' and they go 'we're going to be going better in November!'.

"They came to us with this deal and we still can't believe they came to us.

"We couldn't sign the paperwork quick enough!"