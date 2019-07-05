LISTEN | Jeff Kennett Slams Damian Barrett

Hawthorn president Jeff Kennett joined the Friday Huddle this evening and gave Damian Barrett a good old fashion spray.

Damo played a piece of audio from the 'In The Game' podcast of GWS CEO Dave Matthews, where he framed a question that Kennett's position should have been reviewed after his controversial comments surrounding Marvel Stadium security.

Kennett fired back at Barrett in a big way when his position was questioned.

"This is why I get critical of the media at times, because they are more interested in their own interests rather than above and beyond," Kennett said in response to Barrett.

"You take life so seriously, you set yourselves up to be the judge-and-jury of everything and you do very little with due respect."

Purple pulled Kennett up on his comments saying he stereotyped a bunch of innocent people.

"Oh for goodness sake! Wake up. You're too serious," Kennett hit back with.

"Ask me about football."

Barrett more than held his own in this battle by holding Kennett accountable and made sure he answered the big questions.

Check out the full chat with Jeff Kennett below.